GALLERY: Tattershall Lakes 'rocked' by family friendly festival
Rock The Lakes Music Festival returned to Tattershall Lakes Country Park over the weekend (June 7 to 9) and organisers said it was the busiest weekend yet.
The family-friendly festival boasted an impressive line-up lineup including JLS and TV star Marvin Humes, DJ Woody Cook, and some of the UK's best tribute acts including Reyoncé to Little Fix, U2UK, Little Chix, and Definitely Oasis.
The festival also features children's activities such as a silent disco, face painting, kids house party and more.
The event saw Tattershall Lakes’ busiest week ever in terms of food and drinks sold, and Saturday’s festivities reached full capacity with a crowd of 2,300 people gathering to watch headliner Marvin Humes on the lakeside stage.
The festival has been described by organisers as an “undisputed success” and a “triumph from start to finish".
