Enjoying Rock The Lakes at Tattershall Lakes Country Park, from left: Jamie Corner, Fleur Hall, 12, Rachel Hall, and Felicity Hall, 12 of Whitby. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

Families came from all over the country to rock out at Tattershall’s lakes.

Rock The Lakes Music Festival returned to Tattershall Lakes Country Park over the weekend (June 7 to 9) and organisers said it was the busiest weekend yet.

The family-friendly festival boasted an impressive line-up lineup including JLS and TV star Marvin Humes, DJ Woody Cook, and some of the UK's best tribute acts including Reyoncé to Little Fix, U2UK, Little Chix, and Definitely Oasis.

The festival also features children's activities such as a silent disco, face painting, kids house party and more.

Rocking out! From left: Indie Blackwell, 6, Halle Blackwell, 4, and Sofia Heinzman, 5.

The event saw Tattershall Lakes’ busiest week ever in terms of food and drinks sold, and Saturday’s festivities reached full capacity with a crowd of 2,300 people gathering to watch headliner Marvin Humes on the lakeside stage.