GALLERY: Tattershall Lakes rocks again with live music and family fun

By Chrissie Redford
Published 11th Jun 2025, 15:12 BST
Families came from all over the country as Tattershall Lakes rocked with live bands and festival fun.

The popular annual weekend extravaganza, Rock the Lakes, was a celebration of music set amidst the stunning backdrop of Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

The mix of live music, DJs, and family-friendly entertainment featured headliners Roman Kemp and Woody Cook.

Other artists scheduled to perform include DJ Kate Frost, Kaiser Monkey Killers, Jamie Lee Harrison, This House We Built, Revival (ABBA tribute), Bryan Adams Experience and Ska Britannia.

Rock the Lakes at Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

Rock the Lakes at Tattershall Lakes Country Park.

The celebration of music was full of family fun.

The celebration of music was full of family fun.

Geoff Mull Band performing.

Geoff Mull Band performing.

The music event is a popular annual festival.

The music event is a popular annual festival.

