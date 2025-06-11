GALLERY: Tattershall Lakes rocks again with live music and family fun

The popular annual weekend extravaganza, Rock the Lakes, was a celebration of music set amidst the stunning backdrop of Tattershall Lakes Country Park.
The mix of live music, DJs, and family-friendly entertainment featured headliners Roman Kemp and Woody Cook.
Other artists scheduled to perform include DJ Kate Frost, Kaiser Monkey Killers, Jamie Lee Harrison, This House We Built, Revival (ABBA tribute), Bryan Adams Experience and Ska Britannia.
