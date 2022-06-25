GALLERY: Tetney jet-setters share update on trip of a lifetime

The Lingards visiting DisneyWorld Florida.

The Lingard family - dad Ben, mum Natalie and children Millie, eight, six-year-old Henry and Bree, four - sold their home and all their possessions and set off in their caravan on their adventures around Europe in April 2021.

Since then, they have visited an incredible 16 countries, including Switzerland, France, Budapest, Austria and Slovenia, and after flying out to the USA in January 2022, the Lingards have travelled all around the USA, including Hawaii, as well as Australia and Thailand.

Natalie said: “Our highlight as a family was definitely Australia, it has such a relaxed way of life there and the sun was always shining which meant we could make the most of each day and being outdoors.”

The Lingard children snorkelling in Koh Tao, Thailand.

The family have been travelling in a campervan to keep the costs down, as well as maintaining a routine for the children.

“Our favourite experiences was always when we came across animals,” Natalie said, “We saw manatees, crocodiles, alligators, sea otters and snakes in America. We camped in state parks in Australia and we would wake up and our Camper would be surrounded by kangaroos!”

The children also got a first-hand lesson on the importance of caring for the environment in Thailand, as there was so much plastic waste washed up on the beaches.

"It was really upsetting to see the damage we are doing to our environment but also a lesson on the importance of recycling,” Natalie said.

The Lingards at Australia Zoo.

"The islands in Thailand are paradise though and we was fortunate enough to go snorkelling.

"As parents this was a highlight for us as we got to see how much our children had grown in confidence.”

And now, the family have arrived back in the country to surprise their family following the birth of their twin nieces, with plans to head to Vietnam, Bali and New Zealand after Christmas.

To follow the Lingard’s adventures, visit their website on www.lingardfamilyadventures.com/ and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LingardFamilyAdventures

Canoeing in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The Lingards with their newborn twin nieces.

The Lingard family at the Golden Gate bridge.