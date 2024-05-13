Some of the photographs of the Northern Lights shared with the Boston Standard.Some of the photographs of the Northern Lights shared with the Boston Standard.
GALLERY: The Northern Lights over the Boston area - your photos

By David Seymour
Published 13th May 2024, 10:09 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 10:22 BST
It is a celestial light show that tends to stick to the Arctic Circle.

However, on Friday (May 10) night, a powerful solar storm meant the Northern Lights could be enjoyed in and around Boston.

Here is a selection of photographs shared with The Standard via email and our Facebook page ...

Linda Bell provided these two photographs taken in Kirton.

1. Northern Lights over the Boston area

Linda Bell provided these two photographs taken in Kirton. Photo: Contributor

Lisa Grevatt provided this photograph, taken in Skirbeck.

2. Northern Lights over the Boston area

Lisa Grevatt provided this photograph, taken in Skirbeck. Photo: Contributor

Fenny Johnson took this picture at Frampton Marsh.

3. Northern Lights in the Boston area

Fenny Johnson took this picture at Frampton Marsh. Photo: Contributor

Sarah Robinson took this photograph and captioned in 'in love'.

4. Contributor

Sarah Robinson took this photograph and captioned in 'in love'. Photo: Contributor

