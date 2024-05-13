GALLERY: The Northern Lights over the Boston area - your photos

However, on Friday (May 10) night, a powerful solar storm meant the Northern Lights could be enjoyed in and around Boston.
Here is a selection of photographs shared with The Standard via email and our Facebook page ...
1. Northern Lights over the Boston area
Linda Bell provided these two photographs taken in Kirton. Photo: Contributor
2. Northern Lights over the Boston area
Lisa Grevatt provided this photograph, taken in Skirbeck. Photo: Contributor
3. Northern Lights in the Boston area
Fenny Johnson took this picture at Frampton Marsh. Photo: Contributor
4. Contributor
Sarah Robinson took this photograph and captioned in 'in love'. Photo: Contributor