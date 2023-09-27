GALLERY: Thespians dress in their best for 50th anniversary celebrations

To mark its golden year, the town’s thespians have marked the occasion with a red carpet event.

Gail Hinkins and Amelia Yates at Horncastle Theatre Company's 50th anniversary. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

Horncastle Theatre Company is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the committee and members came together on Saturday September 23 at Horncastle’s Masonic Hall.

Priscilla and Nancy did an incredible job organising the event. It was a really emotional and heartwarming night for us all, and a great opportunity to reminisce. Plenty of tears and laughter!

We are really lucky to have reached this milestone and we owe a debt of gratitude to all members and supporters past and present for their contributions over the last 50 years.

Mia and John Murray celebrating.

As well as handing out Life Memberships to our remaining founder members and others for their services to the theatre, we made a point of remembering all those who have moved, or passed away. I hope they would be proud that the company they helped build is still going from strength to strength.

It was fantastic to also see so many new faces at the event, and welcome representatives of other clubs we have collaborated with over the years like Banovallum Brass. Touching too to receive video and audio messages from past members, talking about what the theatre meant to them.