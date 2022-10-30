GALLERY: Thrills and spills for Halloween in and around Horncastle

A children’s Halloween Haunt took place on Saturday at Coronation Hall in Woodhall Spa, organised by the Woodhall Spa Lions, and promised a fun night evening for youngsters with ‘ghoulish games’ and the guests wore an array of scary costumes.

Just up the road in Waddingworth, Red House Farm turned their traditional ‘maize maze’ into a frightful scare maze, with a number of terrifying characters ready to jump out and scare visitors including a ghost girl, zombie, a chainsaw-wielding, hockey mask-wearing maniac and IT’s Pennywise the clown.

Our reporter Rachel Armitage braved the maze herself over the weekend – you can see how she got on in the terrifying video below – there will be jump scares and scary faces, so a viewer warning is in place!

Then in Horncastle, the Wolds Wildlife Park put on a family Halloween event on both Saturday and Sunday, with all the staff and guests dressed up in scary costumes and the park was lit up with spooky lighting, with a number of scary surprises!

Red House Farm's scare maze actors in their frightful finery.

A ghost girl haunts the Waddingworth scare maze.

Reporter Rachel Armitage is haunted by the ghost girl in the scare maze.

Rachel Armitage meets the scare maze's scarecrow!