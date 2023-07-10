GALLERY: Thunderstorms don't dampen spirits at Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend

​Despite thunderstorms and torrential rain, the British spirit shone through as Woodhall Spa went back to the 1940s over the weekend.

May Blossom singing at The Mall during Woodhall Spa's 1940s weekend.

​Now in its 11th year, the annual Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival made its triumphant return on Saturday and Sunday (July 8 and 9), celebrating the best of life on the British home front and Lincolnshire’s unique role in WWII.

Thousands of people flocked to Woodhall to see the many re-eanactors and performers, with local businesses offering Lincolnshire produce and gifts and there were also flypasts by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on both days – not to mention a surprise appearance by the RAF Red Arrows on Sunday morning.

Despite the short storms that poured down on Saturday, visitors were seen singing and dancing in the street during the rain.

The Blighty Belles performing at The Mall.

A planned appearance by the BBMF Lancaster was postponed due to the weather, and a car park was closed off for the next day due to concerns about boggy conditions at the gate, but true to the Blitz spirit, the organisers, entertainers and attendees kept calm and carried on with the performances, re-enactments and exhibits.

Sunday brought sun and a larger influx of visitors, who packed the main street as well as Jubilee Park, the grounds of The Petwood and The Golf Hotel, the Pinewoods and everywhere in between.

The festival is organised by a team of 19 local resident volunteers who work year-round to plan and deliver the event successfully, as well as raising the £120,000 required to pay for the necessary infrastructure.

Chairman of the organising committee, Andy Hunter, said: “This year’s festival has been yet another fantastic weekend for all.

Brothers Gavin Ardito and Chez Ardito dressed for the occasion.

"Our sincere thanks go to our fellow local residents for their support and cooperation while thousands of visitors from far and wide joined us to celebrate the British spirit and Woodhall Spa’s role in World War II.

"The event also wouldn’t be what it is without the time and talent of so many performers and reenactors and it’s been fantastic to see them at their very best this weekend.

“The weather on Saturday did present us with some challenges, but thankfully the storm was short and spirits stayed high.

"We’ve already had tremendous feedback via social media and wherever people have suggested improvements, we will of course take the time to review and come back in 2024 with another wonderful weekend.”

One of the many re-enactors at Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival.

Milly Lovejoy performs at the festival.

Members of Group 47 Commando, from left: Keith Billington, Richard Cushing, Dave Steer, Will Humphreys, and Sigi Sternenstub.

Peter Gillies, Glesney Gillies, Christina Melaugh, Robin Walker of Smoke and Mirrors Swing Dance.

Reg Whapham of Woodhall with his 1910 DFP.

Keith Forder of Norwich, Julie Hardcastle and Pam Williams of Welton le Marsh, and Mike Thompson of Doncaster.