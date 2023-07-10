GALLERY: Thunderstorms don't dampen spirits at Woodhall Spa 1940s weekend

Now in its 11th year, the annual Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival made its triumphant return on Saturday and Sunday (July 8 and 9), celebrating the best of life on the British home front and Lincolnshire’s unique role in WWII.
Thousands of people flocked to Woodhall to see the many re-eanactors and performers, with local businesses offering Lincolnshire produce and gifts and there were also flypasts by the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on both days – not to mention a surprise appearance by the RAF Red Arrows on Sunday morning.
Despite the short storms that poured down on Saturday, visitors were seen singing and dancing in the street during the rain.
A planned appearance by the BBMF Lancaster was postponed due to the weather, and a car park was closed off for the next day due to concerns about boggy conditions at the gate, but true to the Blitz spirit, the organisers, entertainers and attendees kept calm and carried on with the performances, re-enactments and exhibits.
Sunday brought sun and a larger influx of visitors, who packed the main street as well as Jubilee Park, the grounds of The Petwood and The Golf Hotel, the Pinewoods and everywhere in between.
The festival is organised by a team of 19 local resident volunteers who work year-round to plan and deliver the event successfully, as well as raising the £120,000 required to pay for the necessary infrastructure.
Chairman of the organising committee, Andy Hunter, said: “This year’s festival has been yet another fantastic weekend for all.
"Our sincere thanks go to our fellow local residents for their support and cooperation while thousands of visitors from far and wide joined us to celebrate the British spirit and Woodhall Spa’s role in World War II.
"The event also wouldn’t be what it is without the time and talent of so many performers and reenactors and it’s been fantastic to see them at their very best this weekend.
“The weather on Saturday did present us with some challenges, but thankfully the storm was short and spirits stayed high.
"We’ve already had tremendous feedback via social media and wherever people have suggested improvements, we will of course take the time to review and come back in 2024 with another wonderful weekend.”