GALLERY: Torrential rain doesn't dampen spirits at Woodhall Spa Beer Festival

Crowds enjoying Woodhall Spa Beer Festival. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

Inclement weather didn’t dampen the spirit of Woodhall Spa as the village came together

Woodhall Spa Beer Festival saw two days of music, food, and a wide range of ales, ciders, and gins with punters braving the rainy weather to raise a glass in aid of good causes.

An exciting cup cricket game on the Saturday saw Royal Boston 2nds versus Uffington, with the former winning the Dave Morris Cup. Sunday’s cricket was cancelled due to the rain.

The entertainment provided saw Richard Taylor and Gavin Willerton performing on Saturday, with duo Nigel & Teri and Charlie Buck then performed on Sunday, and there were a number of stalls for the guests to browse, including ones selling jewellery, fudge, Tropic Skincare, and hairbraiding for children.