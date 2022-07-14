GALLERY: Tractors on the 'run' at Grainthorpe

A local family from Tetney came out to admire the tractors.

Grainthorpe Tractor Road Run was held on Sunday July 10, with dozens of vintage tractors taking part – some from as far afield as Whalpole St Andrew and Retford in Nottinghamshire.

The tractor procession set off from Grainthorpe across farmland to Sea Bank Farm and then along to Donna Nook car park.

They then headed along to Horse Shoe Point and along the Louth Canal before stopping for lunch at Yew Tree Farm, by kind permission of Mr Risdale.

Paul, Lyn, Zac and Jim Padley from Holton le Clay with Jim's Ferguson.

The 65 tractors then headed back to Grainthorpe.

Mike Crombie, one of the organisers, said: “It all went really well, we couldn’t have asked for better and everyone was enjoying themselves – it was brilliant.”

Grainthorpe is now gearing up for its Bank Holiday Festival of Arts, which will take place from Saturday August 27 to 29, which will have works of art showcased in the village church, hall and at Tithe Farm.

Roland Gent and Roger Beckett in their tractors.

The Grainthorpe Tractor run.