GALLERY: Trail of tractors across Lincolnshire Wolds aimed to inspire others

Tractors gathered at Caudwell's Yard in Ludborough while many were still in bed, setting off mid-morning.

A two hour stop off at Stainton Le Vale allowed visitors to enjoy the tractors on display before they headed back to Caudwell's Yard later in the afternoon.

Organisers said they wanted to make it "the biggest and best run yet" and inspire future tractor enthusiasts.

The event, which took place on June 8, was in its 17th year. Last year it raised over £3,000 for the Marie Curie charity.

Participants were asked to decorate their tractors, trailers and themselves in yellow, as a nod to the charity's branding.

Pete Cook, farm worker at Caudwell's Yard, said: "We're trying to encourage more families to come to the start line to get children more involved as they grow up."

He said older drivers would compare their vintage tractors while younger owners were encouraged to bring their vehicles to ensure the event would continue in to the future.

