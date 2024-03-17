GALLERY: Tribute to king of comedy Charlie Chaplin on tour for Comic Relief

Dee Dee Lee, who once performed her act before royalty for King Charles’ birthday, is performing her tribute to Charlie Chaplin's Little Tramp at a number of locations in Linconshire over the weekend.

She set off from the Storehouse in Skegness at the start of Friday’s Red Nose Day and visited the town centre before heading to Horncastle.

From their she headed to Lincoln before continuing her tour to Spilsby, Alford, Boston and Louth.

As she toured the towns and villages along the way, she collected donations for the Comic Relief charity.

Her act included comic capers, comedy sketches, mimes and crazy dances are planned to entertain and make people laugh.

Dee Dee has been joined by her children, Penney and Valentino, in comic character costumes and the Willows Entertainment Group also joined her in her performances in Skegness.

Today, March 17, they are heading to Holbeach, Long Sutton and Kings Lynn.

Along the route there will be surprise visits to events and venues taking part in Red Nose Day.

“I thought why not bring Charlie out as he’s the king of comedy,” said Dee Dee.

“My great-grandad, Fred Stamper, was a professional variety entertainer and got permission from Charlie to perform a tribute to him – he even sent Fred a pair of boots.

"Over the years the permission has been passed down and now I have it. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone around the county for this special fundraiser.”

Dee Dee is not stopping with the tour. A combined Variety Cabaret & Comedy Night for Comic Relief and Easter is taking place on Thursday, April 4, at Southview Hotel, Parkdean Resorts at 7,30pm. Tickets are £10 and there is an evening dress code, with a bar and table and chairs.

Earlier in the day, also at the Southview Hotel, there is a Big Children's Party Event, from 1pm to 3pm. Tickets for this are £5 each.

At The Southview Hotel, Parkdean Resorts. Skegness. Lincolnshire. PE25 2LA

A special Facebook page for Comic Relief will announce how much has been raised.

Are you holding an event for Comic Relief. Email christina.redford@nationalworld.com.

1 . 'Charlie' on tour Charlie in Boston Market Place. Photo: Dee Dee Lee

2 . 'Charlie' on tour 'Charlie' on tour in Splisby. Photo: Dee Dee Lee

3 . 'Charlie' on tour Charlie saying hello to shoppers in Louth Market Place. Photo: Dee Dee Lee