Register
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
‘Winston’ (Barry Noble) and Kath Ashington having a walk round.‘Winston’ (Barry Noble) and Kath Ashington having a walk round.
‘Winston’ (Barry Noble) and Kath Ashington having a walk round.

GALLERY: Victory for  Alford 1940s Weekend as hundreds turn out for event

It was a victory for the organisers of Alford 1940s weekend when hundreds turned out for the annual event.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2023, 17:04 BST

Concerns for traders, shops and businesses due to the mobile signal affecting the use of card machines seemed forgotten with visitors getting the messge to take cash and tills clearly ringing.

The result was the town was transported back to the wartime era – with many vistitors turning up in 1940s costumes.

In spite of low cloud and a few showers the Lancaster still made an appearance, much to the delight of onlookers.

There was event a speech by ‘Sir Winston Churchill’.

Activities in the market place included dancing, singing and a vintage vehicles display. The Corn Exchange also hosted a swing dance and entertainment.

Teas were also served in the Manor House grounds, next to which there was a wartime encampment.

Other locations around town also got into the spirit of things by providing evertainment or decorating their shop windows.

Dancing in South Market Place.

1. Alford 1940s Weekend

Dancing in South Market Place. Photo: Mick Fox

Jane Darling entertaining at the Alford 1940s Weekend.

2. Alford 1940s Weekend

Jane Darling entertaining at the Alford 1940s Weekend. Photo: Mick Fox

The Lancaster made an appeance in spite of the cloudy skies.

3. Alford 1940s Weekend

The Lancaster made an appeance in spite of the cloudy skies. Photo: Mick Fox

The Spitfire on display in the Market Place.

4. Alford 1940s Weekend

The Spitfire on display in the Market Place. Photo: Mick Fox

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Lancaster