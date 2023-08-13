It was a victory for the organisers of Alford 1940s weekend when hundreds turned out for the annual event.

Concerns for traders, shops and businesses due to the mobile signal affecting the use of card machines seemed forgotten with visitors getting the messge to take cash and tills clearly ringing.

The result was the town was transported back to the wartime era – with many vistitors turning up in 1940s costumes.

In spite of low cloud and a few showers the Lancaster still made an appearance, much to the delight of onlookers.

There was event a speech by ‘Sir Winston Churchill’.

Activities in the market place included dancing, singing and a vintage vehicles display. The Corn Exchange also hosted a swing dance and entertainment.

Teas were also served in the Manor House grounds, next to which there was a wartime encampment.

Other locations around town also got into the spirit of things by providing evertainment or decorating their shop windows.

1 . Alford 1940s Weekend Dancing in South Market Place. Photo: Mick Fox

2 . Alford 1940s Weekend Jane Darling entertaining at the Alford 1940s Weekend. Photo: Mick Fox

3 . Alford 1940s Weekend The Lancaster made an appeance in spite of the cloudy skies. Photo: Mick Fox

4 . Alford 1940s Weekend The Spitfire on display in the Market Place. Photo: Mick Fox

