Visitors to a Skegness museum showed they were animal crackers when the venue hosted its Summer Spectacular pet show.

Around 40 pets, including a skunk, entered the show, hosted by The Village Church Farm.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and the Carnival Royalty went along to help with judging and meet the furry line-up.

"It was wonderful to meet the animals, especially the skunk who I’m pleased to say seemed happy to meet me,” said Coun Barry.

The event was one of a series being held at the museum this summer

"We were so lucky the rain held off for most of the day and the pet show went ahead,” said deputy manager Maxeen Andrew. “It was a shame some of the enetertainment didn’t go ahead at the end of the day but overall everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

Among the future events will be the Knights of Skirbeck over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

