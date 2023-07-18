Register
GALLERY: Visitors are animal crackers at Skegness museum's pet show

Visitors to a Skegness museum showed they were animal crackers when the venue hosted its Summer Spectacular pet show.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 18th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST

Around 40 pets, including a skunk, entered the show, hosted by The Village Church Farm.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry and the Carnival Royalty went along to help with judging and meet the furry line-up.

"It was wonderful to meet the animals, especially the skunk who I’m pleased to say seemed happy to meet me,” said Coun Barry.

The event was one of a series being held at the museum this summer

"We were so lucky the rain held off for most of the day and the pet show went ahead,” said deputy manager Maxeen Andrew. “It was a shame some of the enetertainment didn’t go ahead at the end of the day but overall everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

Among the future events will be the Knights of Skirbeck over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

A skunk certainly attracted attention - and our photographer pleased it seemed happy about it.

1. The Village Church Farm pet show

A skunk certainly attracted attention - and our photographer pleased it seemed happy about it. Photo: Barry Robinson

I'm late, I'm late! This rabbit looks like he's hoping for a quick getaway...

2. The Village Church Farm pet show

I'm late, I'm late! This rabbit looks like he's hoping for a quick getaway... Photo: Barry Robinson

Excuse me, Mr Mayor - look at me, not the camera.

3. The Village Church Farm pet show

Excuse me, Mr Mayor - look at me, not the camera. Photo: Barry Robinson

Lots of waggy tails in the ring at the pet show.

4. The Village Church Farm pet show

Lots of waggy tails in the ring at the pet show. Photo: Barry Robinson

