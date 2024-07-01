The Riddleston family get in character at Turkey Creek.

Families enjoyed a wild west experience when the Turkey Creek Renegades returned to a museum in Skegness.

Visitors to The Village Church Farm were able to see what life was like in the emerging western towns of 1800's America wnen the American Civil war had just ended and new towns were being forged.

Visitors witnessed shootouts in the street where ‘lawful town folk’ faced up to the villains and renegades of the cowboys and cattle rustlers of the Turkey Creek gang.They were also able to try their hand at various western games and activities, including roping with a lasso, knife throwing, horseshoe pitching and even rifle shooting.In the camps, they were able to experience the smells of campfire cooking and see what it was like to live in a settler camp.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...