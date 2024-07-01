GALLERY: Visitors have a wild west time at museum in Skegness
Visitors to The Village Church Farm were able to see what life was like in the emerging western towns of 1800's America wnen the American Civil war had just ended and new towns were being forged.
Visitors witnessed shootouts in the street where ‘lawful town folk’ faced up to the villains and renegades of the cowboys and cattle rustlers of the Turkey Creek gang.They were also able to try their hand at various western games and activities, including roping with a lasso, knife throwing, horseshoe pitching and even rifle shooting.In the camps, they were able to experience the smells of campfire cooking and see what it was like to live in a settler camp.
Pete Barry, vice-charman of the charity that runs the museum, said they were delighted with the turnout. He said: "The shootouts were really exciting and it was very interesting exploring the camp.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.