GALLERY: Wainfleet gets dancing in musical Christmas lights switch-on
There was a truly festive feel in the town, with performances by Festive Fabuloso dancers, singer Alison Jay and the Humbug Brothers, alongside the market and a Christmas tree festival and refreshments at the Methodist Church.
Wainfleet Town Council were delighted with the turnout and thanked everyone involved and those who supported the event.
“What a fantastic turn out for the Christmas event,” they commented. “It was truly amazing – Fabuloso and their fantastic team were awesome and Alison was an amazing singer.
“It got very cold but everyone on the stalls stuck it out.
" Leon and the steam engine made sure the elves had a safe journey and Father Christmas and Alfie made a note of all the children ready for the 25th.
"Wainfleet Theatre Club, as always, also excelled themselves.”