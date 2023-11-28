A project to get East Lindsey dancing for Christmas high kicked off at Wainfleet Christmas market and lights switch-on.

There was a truly festive feel in the town, with performances by Festive Fabuloso dancers, singer Alison Jay and the Humbug Brothers, alongside the market and a Christmas tree festival and refreshments at the Methodist Church.

Wainfleet Town Council were delighted with the turnout and thanked everyone involved and those who supported the event.

“What a fantastic turn out for the Christmas event,” they commented. “It was truly amazing – Fabuloso and their fantastic team were awesome and Alison was an amazing singer.

“It got very cold but everyone on the stalls stuck it out.

" Leon and the steam engine made sure the elves had a safe journey and Father Christmas and Alfie made a note of all the children ready for the 25th.

"Wainfleet Theatre Club, as always, also excelled themselves.”

