Register
BREAKING
Festive Fabuloso had Wainfleet dancing at the Christmas market and lights switch-on.Festive Fabuloso had Wainfleet dancing at the Christmas market and lights switch-on.
Festive Fabuloso had Wainfleet dancing at the Christmas market and lights switch-on.

GALLERY: Wainfleet gets dancing in musical Christmas lights switch-on

A project to get East Lindsey dancing for Christmas high kicked off at Wainfleet Christmas market and lights switch-on.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:04 GMT

There was a truly festive feel in the town, with performances by Festive Fabuloso dancers, singer Alison Jay and the Humbug Brothers, alongside the market and a Christmas tree festival and refreshments at the Methodist Church.

Wainfleet Town Council were delighted with the turnout and thanked everyone involved and those who supported the event.

“What a fantastic turn out for the Christmas event,” they commented. “It was truly amazing – Fabuloso and their fantastic team were awesome and Alison was an amazing singer.

“It got very cold but everyone on the stalls stuck it out.

" Leon and the steam engine made sure the elves had a safe journey and Father Christmas and Alfie made a note of all the children ready for the 25th.

"Wainfleet Theatre Club, as always, also excelled themselves.”

Santa and his little helpers (right) Couns Jean Hart and Wendy Bowket in Wainfleet for the switch-on.

1. Wainfleet Christmas market, tree festival and lights switch-on

Santa and his little helpers (right) Couns Jean Hart and Wendy Bowket in Wainfleet for the switch-on. Photo: Mick Fox

Singer Alison Jay entertainling the crowds at the Wainfleet Christmas market.

2. Wainfleet Christmas market, tree festival and lights switch-on

Singer Alison Jay entertainling the crowds at the Wainfleet Christmas market. Photo: Mick Fox

Earthbound Misfits' Humbug Brothers get a higher view of the Christmas market.

3. Wainfleet Christmas market, tree festival and lights switch-on

Earthbound Misfits' Humbug Brothers get a higher view of the Christmas market. Photo: Mick Fox

A display at the Wainfleet Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival.

4. Wainfleet Christmas market, tree festival and lights switch-on

A display at the Wainfleet Methodist Church Christmas Tree Festival. Photo: Mick Fox

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:East Lindsey