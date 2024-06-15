The Reggae and Ska Festival returns to the Royal Hotel over the weekend of June 28-30.

This follows a successful Skegness Beach Fest earlier in the month, which went ahead in spite of changeable weather.

In spite of the first day being hosted indoors by the Hive due to high winds, some of the top tribute bands performed over the weekend, including UK Foo fighters, who were the headline act.

Others included Ska/2-tone- tribute: Andy Ska; The Jam- tribute: A Band Called Malice; Take That- tribute: Rule The World; and Spice Girls - tribute: Spice Forever.

Headliners at the Reggae and Ska Festival will include Strictly UB40, Skapones, Sole Bouncers, Carisoul Vibes and One Step Behind.

Hopefully, the weather will be better next weekend – but, to get you in the mood for more outdoors music, here are some more pictures from Beach Best, provided by the organiser, Joe Maxwell, who promises the event will be back next year.

1 . Skegness Beach Fest Skegness Beach Fest rocked the resort as the sun finally came out. Photo: Skegness Beach Fest

2 . Skegness Beach Fest One of the characters whp dropped in at Beach Fest. Photo: Beach Fest

3 . Skegness Beach Fest Cheers - one of the bars serving Beach Fest spectators. Photo: Beach Fest