GALLERY: Were you at Beach Fest in Skegness? There is more music on its way

By Chrissie Redford
Published 15th Jun 2024, 00:00 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2024, 10:06 BST
Skegness is set to rock again with another weekend of music promised this month.

The Reggae and Ska Festival returns to the Royal Hotel over the weekend of June 28-30.

This follows a successful Skegness Beach Fest earlier in the month, which went ahead in spite of changeable weather.

In spite of the first day being hosted indoors by the Hive due to high winds, some of the top tribute bands performed over the weekend, including UK Foo fighters, who were the headline act.

Others included Ska/2-tone- tribute: Andy Ska; The Jam- tribute: A Band Called Malice; Take That- tribute: Rule The World; and Spice Girls - tribute: Spice Forever.

Headliners at the Reggae and Ska Festival will include Strictly UB40, Skapones, Sole Bouncers, Carisoul Vibes and One Step Behind.

Hopefully, the weather will be better next weekend – but, to get you in the mood for more outdoors music, here are some more pictures from Beach Best, provided by the organiser, Joe Maxwell, who promises the event will be back next year.

Skegness Beach Fest rocked the resort as the sun finally came out.

1. Skegness Beach Fest

Skegness Beach Fest rocked the resort as the sun finally came out. Photo: Skegness Beach Fest

One of the characters whp dropped in at Beach Fest.

2. Skegness Beach Fest

One of the characters whp dropped in at Beach Fest. Photo: Beach Fest

Cheers - one of the bars serving Beach Fest spectators.

3. Skegness Beach Fest

Cheers - one of the bars serving Beach Fest spectators. Photo: Beach Fest

Beach sports took place during the day.

4. Skegness Beach Fest

Beach sports took place during the day. Photo: Beach Fest

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.