GALLERY: Wild swim at Anderby Creek raises £287 for Ukraine refugees

Three madcap groups who regularly meet to swim in cold water - Wild at Heart, Boston Bluetits, and Outdoor Swims and Dips - headed to Anderby Creek on Saturday for the special event, raising £287.80. This brings their grand total to £1,500.

Everyone was invited to go along to their latest event and support them - and there were raffle prizes and cakes to purchase.

The swimmers were also collecting essential items for the refugees such as basic medical and hygiene items, tinned and packaged food, batteries, torches, power banks, candles and themos flasks.

One member, Sam Lester, said Polish ladies who swim with them, and talking to members of his own family, inspired them to organise the sea swim.

"We have a few Polish ladies who swim with us and having listened to their stories and those of my family in Poland the idea for the swim to help Ukraine refugees was formed," he said.

"Everyone has pulled together. In fact, a few ladies are opening their homes to Ukraine refugees.

"The turnout on Saturday was fab - a lot of fun, frolicking and eating of delicious homemade cakes, sausage rolls and a barbecue."

Sam said Wild Swimming is becoming more popular in the county.

"It’s commonly known as Wild Swimming and we are from all over Lincolnshire, from all walks of life, size, nationality and ability’s," he said. "We are bought together by one common denominator - to release the stress, worries and pressures of life, make new friendships, laugh and eat cake.

"I'd encourage anyone to try Wild Swimming. I promise you won’t regret it."

For more details, visit the groups on Facebook.

