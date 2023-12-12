Register
GALLERY: Woodhall Spa Christmas Market raises thousands

Families came out in force in Woodhall Spa to begin the festive season.
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:14 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:14 GMT
Woodhall Spa Inner Wheel at Woodhall's Christmas Market. Photos: John Aron PhotographyWoodhall Spa Inner Wheel at Woodhall's Christmas Market. Photos: John Aron Photography
Woodhall Spa Inner Wheel at Woodhall's Christmas Market. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Woodhall Spa Rotary Club’s annual Christmas Market was held in the town on Friday (December 8), with stalls and entertainment lining the streets during the evening.

The rainy weather which had threatened during the day cleared by the evening and families coming out were treated to milder temperatures and dry weather.

As well as fair rides for children, there were stalls held by many local businesses and community groups, and the Millennium Gardens were lit up with a train decorated by St Andrew’s Primary School.

Arthur Scott, 2, enjoys the Christmas market.Arthur Scott, 2, enjoys the Christmas market.
Arthur Scott, 2, enjoys the Christmas market.

Santa was also in his grotto, which this year was located in the Inn at Woodhall Spa, with families queuing serenaded by St Hugh’s School Choir.

Woodhall Spa Rotary Club Steve Gilmartin said that all the stallholders were very happy with their takings during the night, and he extended his thanks to all the businesses in Woodhall Spa for their assistance.

The final total made by the Rotary on the night is an estimated £3,000.

The 2024 Woodhall Spa Christmas Market is set to be held on Friday December 6.