We have loved looking at the pictures you have shared with us for this special day aimed at changing lives through a love of books and reading.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading. It is marked in over 100 countries around the globe.

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland took place in 1997 to encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

As World Book Day founder, Baroness Gail Rebuck, recalls “We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”

Here are some of the pictures shared with Lincolnshire World. We think everyone looks adorable!

