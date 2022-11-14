Woodhall Spa's Remembrance parade 2022.

The town and its community groups gathered at St Peter’s parish church for a poignant church service before the parade assembled and marched down The Broadway at 10.40am.

They arrived at the Dambusters War Memorial shortly before 11am for The Last Post and two minutes silence.

Among the community groups who took part were Woodhall’s parish council and Guiding and Scouting groups, as well as many members of the emergency services, Royal Air Force, British Army and many more.

Guides and scouts in Woodhall Spa's Remembrance parade.

Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography.

Laying wreaths at Woodhall Spa's war memorial.

Woodhall Spa Community band played during the parade.

The Guiding Association laying wreaths at the memorial.

