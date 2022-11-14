GALLERY:Woodhall Spa pays respects to fallen on Remembrance Sunday
The bustling town of Woodhall Spa came to a standstill on Sunday as the town paid its respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday.
The town and its community groups gathered at St Peter’s parish church for a poignant church service before the parade assembled and marched down The Broadway at 10.40am.
They arrived at the Dambusters War Memorial shortly before 11am for The Last Post and two minutes silence.
Among the community groups who took part were Woodhall’s parish council and Guiding and Scouting groups, as well as many members of the emergency services, Royal Air Force, British Army and many more.
Photo: Holly Parkinson Photography.
