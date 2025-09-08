Games by the Hall helped bring Gainsborough community together

People were invited to Gainsborough Old Hall for a free day out with games for all ages.

Games by the Hall drew around 200 people on Thursday, August 21, filling both the inside and outside of the Hall with a wonderful atmosphere of fun and laughter.

The event, hosted annually by Voluntary Centre Services as a free celebration, offered a wide range of activities for all ages.

Families enjoyed a coconut shy with crocheted coconuts, sack races, inflatable bowling, and even the chance to see magnificent birds of prey up close. Music, ice lollies for everyone, and plenty of laughter added to the cheerful mood.

Inside the Hall, visitors could also explore a fascinating photo exhibition showcasing discoveries from the recent archaeological excavations held there in June.

Designed especially for families during the school holidays, Games at the Hall brought the community of Gainsborough together for a memorable, free day out.

The event continues the Old Hall’s long-standing tradition of welcoming people from all walks of life to share in history, heritage, and the joy of being together.