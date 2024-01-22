Your help is needed to help the RSPB provide a snapshot of how garden birds are faring in the UK.

The RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, which returns later this month, is the world’s largest garden wildlife survey and this year’s event, the 45th annual Big Garden Birdwatch, takes place this weekend (January 26, 27 and 28).

Residents in Lincolnshire are asked to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in their garden, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.

Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s Chief Executive, said: “By taking part in the Birdwatch you are joining hundreds of thousands of people from across the UK, united in a love of nature, to play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

Robin Erithacus rubecula, on magnolia tree. Photo: Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)

"Big Garden Birdwatch demonstrates the power that people have when they come together for nature. Join us for Big Garden Birdwatch 2024 and together let’s take action to help birds and other wildlife thrive for generations to come.”

Over half a million people took part in 2023, counting more than nine million birds during last year’s Big Garden Birdwatch, and House Sparrows celebrated their 20th year as the number one bird spotted in gardens in 2023.

Here in Lincolnshire, almost 8,000 people took part, with the House Sparrow taking the top spot as the most commonly seen bird, followed by Starling and Blackbird.

But with birds now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters.

Blue tit Parus caeruleus and Great tit Parus major eating Suet coated raisin pellets, from premium nut feeder in garden. Photo: Nigel Blake (rspb-images.com)

While nearly 1.5 million were spotted across the January weekend, House Sparrows have sadly suffered severe declines, a nearly 60 percent decrease since the Big Garden Birdwatch first began in 1979.

Meanwhile, Greenfinches and Chaffinches have been badly affected by a disease known as Trichomonosis, and the UK Chaffinch population has declined by 37 percent over the last decade, while Greenfinches have declined by 62 percent over the same time frame.

Beccy added: “The birds we see in our gardens, from our balconies, and in our parks, are a lively, colourful and endlessly fascinating part of all our lives. By taking part in the Birdwatch, you and hundreds of thousands like you, play an important role in helping us understand how UK birds are doing.

"With birds and other wildlife now facing so many challenges due to the nature and climate emergency, every count matters.”

To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch, sign up at www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch then simply watch the birds on your balcony, in your garden or in your local green space for one hour at some point on 26, 27 or 28 January.