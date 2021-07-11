Garden centre makes donation to care home sensory room

Gabriella Hillier pictured with Jason Hillier. EMN-210107-164532001

Activities coordinator at Tanglewood Care Home, Gabriella Hillier, was delighted to accept a rotating Peacock from Jason Hillier who is the manager at the Horncastle Garden Centre.

The Peacock was a gift to be included in the sensory room Gabriella was working on at the home. She developed the sensory room over several weeks as a place for residents living with dementia to use when they are feeling overwhelmed or anxious.

The sensory room is a highly absorbing environment that offers comfort and calm for overactive and distressed individuals by helping them feel engaged, settled, and refocused.

Jason said: “We feel proud to be able to back projects such as this which will benefit the residents of Tanglewood.”

Gabriella said: “We are so thankful to have the support of local businesses such as Horncastle Garden Centre.

“With the use of the donated resources, we can provide more varied activities for our resident.”

Regional manager Caroline Greaves added: “Local community is important to our residents and provides a sense of belonging; consequently, we are always happy to form partnerships and lasting relationships.

“We are grateful for the donations from our local garden centre and other organisations.

“The peacock will be included in the home sensory room which has been developed as a place of sanctuary and stimulation for the home’s residents.