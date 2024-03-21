Gardeners' market returns

​Market Rasen Lions have confirmed they will, once again, be hosting the Gardeners’ Market, together with the popular craft fair in town this summer.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 21st Mar 2024, 08:54 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 08:55 GMT
​The event will take place on Saturday ,June 1, from 9am to 3pm. Stalls selling roses, herbs, perennials, grasses and veg plants will be in the Market Place, while a range of independent craft and gift stalls will be in the Festival Hall.

The Lions will also be running their popular book stall at the fair too.

Lions president Elisabeth Eastburn said: “We are delighted to be organising the market and fair again. Anyone interested in having a stall can email [email protected] or message through the Market Rasen Lions Club Facebook page. Stall costs will be provided to those interested and it should be noted that all stallholders must have their own public liability insurance.”

