Gareth Malone-style campaign in Louth to encourage men to get singing

In a nod to Gareth Malone’s former hit TV show ‘The Choir’, a campaign is to be launched in Louth to encourage and teach men to sing.

‘The Choir’ and various spin-offs were popular BBC shows, where musician and broadcaster Malone brought out the singing potential of unlikely bands of people.

Now the award-winning Louth Male Voice Choir is to set up a ‘Men United In Song’ campaign to give support to men in the area who are keen to learn to sing and to form a group.

It starts next week and the end result will be a charity concert on Saturday, December 6 when the newly-formed group of singers will perform live on stage at Louth Town Hall to a large audience and raise money for two charities, Prostate Cancer UK and Help For Heroes.

The award-winning Louth Male Voice Choir in full flow.

Richard Keeble, of the choir, explained: “Men joining the choir will be given plenty of support from professional musicians, while recorded learning aids will also be provided.

"No previous musical experience is necessary. You do not need to read music, play an instrument or have sung before. Complete beginners are very welcome.”

Graham Burrell, musical director of the choir, said: “For most, it will be a definite step out of the comfort zone, but all you need is a willingness to learn.

"Why not get stuck in and give it go? How about getting a few friends or work colleagues together and making it a group effort?

Gareth Malone, who encouraged and taught groups of people to sing in the hit BBC TV show, 'The Choir, and various spin-offs. (PHOTO BY: Getty Images)

"It’s all about the journey, and we promise we’ll have you singing – and loving it – in no time!”

An introductory session will be held on Tuesday September 9, from 7.30 pm to 9 pm, at Louth Town Hall and rehearsals, which are entirely free, will be held there at the same time every week until the final concert.

Each new member of the group will be assigned a ‘buddy’ who will provide support where necessary in the lead-up to the concert.

For more information, please contact Andrew North at [email protected].

Prostate Cancer UK supports men with the most common cancer among the male population, while Help For Heroes is the leading Armed Forces and veterans’ charity in the country.