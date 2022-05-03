Gas Engineer takes on charity Dambusters Ride

Nigel Kelly during a bike ride in Germany.

Nigel Kelly, Gas Engineer at Platform Housing Group – one of Lincolnshire’s largest housing providers – will cycle The Dambusters Ride, a 60 mile route starting at Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire, to raise money for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Nigel will begin his challenge on 14th May with a team of 10 people, including his wife and friends. Collectively they hope to raise £1000 for the RAF Benevolent Fund.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked what attracted him to the Dambusters Ride, Nigel said: “The RAF Benevolent Fund is something I feel passionate about because of the financial, emotional, and practical support they provide RAF veterans, serving personnel and their families. The ride is also an opportunity to pay tribute to the brave men of the RAF who lost their lives during the Dambusters raid in the Second World War.”

Phil Trickett, Service Manager at Platform Housing Group, expressed his support for Nigel: “We’re all very proud of Nigel at Platform, both as a fundraiser and for sharing our values at Platform. We wish him all the best on his ride!”

The Dambusters Ride marks 79 years since the daring and audacious operation was carried out in the Second World War, and consists of a physical and virtual event. For more information, and to take part, please visit https://rafbf.enthuse.com/cf/thedambustersride.