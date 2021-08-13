GCSE: QEGS Headteacher delighted with exam results

Anya James and Nicole Scott EMN-210813-131119001

In a statement, Headteacher Simon Furness said: “We are so proud of our Year 11 students this year.

“Their approach to their education has been first class throughout their time at the school and we are delighted that this has been recognised through their GCSE results.

“They are an impressive group of young people who have demonstrated such determination and endeavour, and should be proud of all they have achieved.”

Isobel Bowman and Olivia Smith EMN-210813-131047001

Special mention should be made of Nicole Scott and Imogen Tyler who achieved a grade 9 in each of their GCSE subjects, whilst Sarah Bishop, Tanmayi Chingale, Thrisha Hande, Matthew Hunter, Lavdhi Jain, Lewis Janney, Amy Jewsbury, Isaac Keeling and Grace Pursey achieved a grade 8 or 9 in each of their GCSE subjects.

They are in good company as Daniel Brown, Sophia Chevli, Will Coveley, Jamie Cull, Miles Galbraith Rouse, Freya Hadley, Garima Kakkar, Otis Morley, Lucy Pitts- Drake, Molly Wylde, Daniel Yeoman and Adam Zarien achieved a grade 7 or above in each of their GCSE subjects.

Mr Furness added: “We are particularly proud and impressed to see so many of our students achieving at such an exceptionally high standard and it goes without saying that we are looking forward to welcoming many of them back to the Sixth Form in September.

Twins Imogen and Isaac Tyler EMN-210813-131129001

Louie Warner and Matthew Woods EMN-210813-131026001

All smiles for these three students. EMN-210813-131058001