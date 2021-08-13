GCSE results: Banovallum Headteacher praises the efforts of students

Banovallum students collected their GCSE results on Thursday.

He said: “I am delighted with this set of GCSE results and it shows how much hard work the students put in this year and how well they were supported at home by their parents and at school by all the staff at Banovallum.

“The current Year 11 have faced disruption over the last two years of their time at Banovallum and have missed out on so much of what contributes to their all-round education.

“Nevertheless, they have continued to work hard both at home and in school, building on the best Mock performances for years to produce a strong set of GCSE results.

Willow Van Landegham, with proud Mum and Dad Jo and Pete Willow, is going to Lincoln Police College EMN-210813-131435001

“I would like to pay particular tribute to the parents for their unstinting support of their children and the school.

“It has not been easy to maintain motivation during lockdown and also the uncertainty over the exact nature of how the GCSE results were to be calculated did not help students or teachers.

“The fact that the GCSE results are so strong is a testament to the home-school partnership at Banovallum.

“I am also very proud of the staff for their work with the students and supporting them during this difficult time.

Connie Piper going to QEGS and Kellice Inwood going to Lincoln Christ's Hospital School EMN-210813-131321001

“Each member of staff at Banovallum is committed to doing the very best for the students and this has certainly been the case during the pandemic.

“These results mean that the students can take their next steps confident in their ability to deal with anything that life throws at them.”

Students who performed particularly well were: Cody Aspden; Sam Baldock; George Billington; Daisy Bown; Evie Brooks; Jess Burnley; Finley Cairns; Aimee Dyson; Grace Evison; Gregory Graves; Harry Hawkins; Charlotte Helliwell; Danny Jones; Phoebe Kift; Joshua Lawie; Libby Lea; Oliver Lewis; Jia Lin; Amy Lovett; Eleanor Pick; Joseph Preedy; Thomas Raithby; Frankie Raithby; Joshua Ruck; Kieran Taylor; Alex Town and Willow Van Landeghem.

Oliver Lewis, Billy Dimelow and Gregory Graves with 4 9 and 4 8 and Finley Cairns. EMN-210813-131310001

Leah Furlong going to Lincoln College to study Photography and Lucas Walters going to QEGS EMN-210813-131331001

Twins Jarred and Louis Boddy EMN-210813-131404001

Hannah Garner and Scarlet Leverton EMN-210813-131445001

