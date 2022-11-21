Young and old alike in Skegness got busy to raise funds for this year’s BBC Children in Need appeal.

The annual BBC One charity night on Friday raised more than £35m - slightly down on last year's £39m – to help children facing what was described by presenter comedian Jason Manford as a "tough winter ahead".

But it wasn’t just the stars of television and the music world seeking donations towards the amazing final total.

At the Richmond School in Skegness, pupils wore fancy dress for a donation to raise funds.

Staff also joined in the fun by dressing up.

Residents and staff at Syne Hills Care Home also got busy for the appeal.

They dressed in their PJ’s and took part in many activities such as decoration making and Pudsey Bear cake decorating for their the teddy bear’s tea party.

There was also a ‘naming the teddy bear’ competition.

