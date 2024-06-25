Generations of families attend Banovallum's Diamond Jubilee

From left: Jake Shrive, Liz Lindley, Bryan Lindley, Sam Lindley and Headmaster Grant Edgar next to the tree planted in 1992 in memory of David Lindley, former RBL member.

​Multiple generations of families were among those who attended a Horncastle’s school’s ‘Diamond’ celebrations

On a warm and sunny ​Saturday (June 22) Banovallum School hosted their Diamond Jubilee celebrations which had been planned in October 2023, but were cancelled due to Storm Babet.

This time around, a wide range of ex-students attended the event at the school, ranging from pupils who were among the school’s first through to those who had left only a few years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of those from the first intake in 1963 was the first Head Girl, Shirley Audis who remembered presenting a bouquet of flowers to the Earl of Ancaster on the day of the official opening of the school. Derek White who attended the school shortly after it opened kindly donated his report cards which contained reports for such lost subjects as Rural Science, Handicrafts and Gardening.

Banovallum's first head girl Shirley Audis with some of the current year 7 at Banovallum's Diamond Jubilee.

Derek’s report also showed the split by gender on some subjects with no comments on Needlework and Domestic Science! Nowadays all students study their modern descendants of Textiles and Food Technology.

A number of former staff members also popped in to reminisce and share memories of the good times that they enjoyed at Banovallum.

Three generations of one family attended to look at the tree planted in memory of their great-grandfather for his service to the country and the Royal British Legion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff spoke warmly of the characters they encountered during their time at Banovallum, and one former

Members of Friends of Banovallum school at the Diamond Jubilee

member of staff recounted living for a short while in a converted bus on the site!

Current headteacher, Grant Edgar said of the event: “Today has been a lovely event from start to finish, with everyone speaking of their pride at having attended Bano and the fond memories they had of the

school.

"I really enjoyed chatting with the older former pupils, many of them whom had tales to tell of high jinks and misbehaviour. There were a few that I could imagine would be sat outside my office even now!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banovallum's specially made Diamond Jubilee cupcakes.

"It was great to see students of a more recent vintage and find out their post-Banovallum journey.

“One thing that shone through was the deep affection they and their families had for the school and the fact that when they stayed in the area, they were happy for their children and grandchildren to attend.