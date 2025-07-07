Generous donation for Louth group that tackles loneliness among men

An organisation in Louth that tackles loneliness, social isolation and mental health concerns among men has been awarded a generous donation.

Louth Men’s Shed, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, was rocked by a break-in when thieves stole tools.

But now Rilmac, an insulation and asbestos removal services company in Lincoln, has stepped in to provide help as part of its initiative to boost community groups.

Rilmac has donated a cordless angle-grinder for the Men’s Shed members, enabling them to continue with a variety of creative and practical projects and hobbies at their Thames Street premises.

Ryan Hubbard, contracts director at Rilmac, said: “We believe in making a positive difference in the communities where we work.

"This donation is just one way of showing our commitment to social value. We are proud to support local projects that bring people together and make a real impact.”

In its latest round of donations, Rilmac has also handed over some timber to repair raised beds at Friskney Community Garden, along with a first-aid kit and an accident-reporting book, ensuring a safe and thriving space for the gardeners there.

As for Louth Men’s Shed, it says it is delighted to be chosen for help, especially as the group promotes wellbeing and skill-sharing.

Three members of Louth Men's Shed taking part in a 'Community Kindness' campaign, run by the Platform Housing Group. They are (from left): John Barlow, Harry Wyatt and Chris Exley. (PHOTO BY: Platform Housing Group)

Since it was established in July 2015, it has gone from strength to strength and now has more than 40 members.

The group provides a kitted-out meeting space for men to socialise as well as work with wood, metal, fabrics, upholstery and stained glass.

Their work includes soldering, cycle-repairs, wood-turning and paint-finishing, and products they have created include planters, ‘bug hotels’, bird tables, cheeseboards, fridge magnets and bird boxes.

The products are sold direct to customers or from a stall at the Co-op store in Newmarket, Louth and at the town’s annual Christmas market and summer fair.

Chairman Martin Peck says: "Our space provides an area where men can socialise and learn new skills. But more than that, it is a place where people can find a listening ear when they need one.”

Members from all walks of life can go along every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. Women can join too.

Men’s Sheds officially started in Australia in 1966 and can now be found all over the world. The whole movement has become a huge success in addressing mental health and wellbeing, giving people with time on their hands something meaningful to do.

Rilmac, which also deals with fabrication and scaffolding, started out as three men and a van. But it has come a long way from its humble beginnings and now has about 240 employees and an annual turnover of £30 million.