George receives the Arctic Star Medal for Second World Ward Navy service on his 104th birthday

Lincoln care home resident George Pearson was presented with the Arctic Star Medal by members of the Royal Naval Association as part of his 104th birthday celebrations on 21 December.

Boultham Park House, which is run by The Orders of St John Care Trust, organised a party for George. The Arctic Star is a military campaign medal given to hose who served on the Arctic Convoys during World War II.

George received the Arctic Star Medal along with a bottle of traditional navy ‘Pussers’ rum and a Certificate of Appreciation and Life Membership of the Royal Naval Association.

Receiving the Medal and gifts, George said: “Thank you very much, I didn’t expect this.”

George with his Arctic Star Medal and members of the Royal Navy Association

When referring to his grand age of 104, George said: “I’m older than sliced bread.”

George’s Navy service

George, who was born in 1919, was 20 years old when he was called up to active service in the Second World War. He was in the British Navy between 1940 – 1945 and worked in the Fleet Air Arm maintaining aircrafts. George was stationed at the Lee-on-Solent marine base before travelling to America and Malta. George also served on HMS Illustrious and was present in the Orkney Islands when King George VI visited to meet forces there.

About George

George with his Arctic Start medal presented on his 104th birthday

George was born in Newport Road, Lincoln, and apart from his time away during the Second World War he lived in Lincolnshire all his life. George married Silvia in 1940 and they lived in Boultham after the war. The couple shared a long and happy marriage for 63 years until Silvia died in 2004. They enjoyed indoor and outdoor bowls.

Before the war George was taken on as an apprentice at a Lincoln manufacturing firm. After the war he returned to Lincoln and worked as a fitter of braking systems for 46 years, retiring in 1991.

George moved to Fosse House care home in 2017 where he celebrated his 100th birthday before his move to Boultham Park House in 2020. George is extremely proud of his cards from the late Queen Elizabeth II, to congratulate him on his centenary, and his diamond wedding anniversary in 2000.