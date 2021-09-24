L- R Tracy Walters, Barbara Hobson, Peter Hobson and Andrew Riddel EMN-210915-111646001

Bengal tigers Assam and Bengal have recently arrived at Wolds Wildlife Park, run by Andrew Riddel and Tracey Walters, and Andrew came up with the idea of placing a Land Rover within the fencing between the enclosure and the park, with the two front seats and bonnet positioned inside the enclosure.

Peter Hobson, owner of Hobson Industries, located in Donington on Bain, sourced a fully armour protected Land Rover Snatch, which had been decommissioned by the Ministry of Defence.

The bullet-proof vehicle was adapted to suit this purpose, with armoured glass and six interior seats and a turret inside which you can stand and view over the top of the Land Rover but safely outside of the enclosure.

The vehicle is trendily painted with zebra stripes.Tracey said: “The Land Rover has gone down really well, and only a few days ago a lady was sitting in it when one of the tigers came and sat on the bonnet.”

The tigers have settled into their new home well so far.

Wolds Wildlife Park will be taking part in Macmillan Cancer Support’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning on Friday (september 24) from 10am to 12noon, and the park will also be hosting a spook-tacular Halloween event over October 30 to 31, where visitors are invited to come along to the park between 5pm and 7pm in fancy dress and the park will be decorated with spooky decorations and lit up with eerie lighting.