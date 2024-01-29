​Get on target at Rasen scout hut

On target to ring the bell. Image: Dave Carter

Bell target shooting was first introduced by Lord Baden Powell, founder of the scout movement, so it seems fitting that the venue for sessions is the town’s scout hut in Kilnwell Road.

Participants use a .177 air rifle to hit a four-inch plate from a distance of 18 feet. In the centre of the plate is a 3/8ths of an inch hole and if you get the pellet through the hole, it rings the bell – hence the name.

Recently, The Heneage Arms bell target team held their first match of the season in the hut against the Joiners Arms from Lincoln.

Eight people on each team shot ten shots. The maximum score per round is 27.5. Gary from the Heneage led the scoring with a 52.5 over two rounds. Bob from the Joiners tied with Ian.

It was tightly matched in the first round, but the Heneage pulled away over the second round. Anne Maria, the Joiners star shot, had an off night, but Gary and Jordan put in good scores to keep the pressure on the home side. Ben, the captain of the home team, led by example and stirred the team in the end to a comfortable win over the visitors.

Anyone who fancies a go at bell target shooting is welcome to go along to the scout hut any Wednesday evening.