Get on target with new sporting sessions in Market Rasen

Sessions are open to all ages and abilities

A group of 15 people having been taking part in Bell target shooting over the past few weeks in St Thomas’s Church Room in the Market Place.

Meeting on Monday evenings, the sessions will continue until the end of March.

Organiser, Dave Carter, said: “We are sponsored by Air Arms so participants can use the club guns and do not need any other kit.

“Two bell targets are hung side by side with members shooting from 18 feet and scoring by hitting a four-inch plate. If they are accurate enough to get the pellet through the 3/8 of an inch hole, they ring the bell and score an extra point.”

Sessions are open to all, regardless of age or ability.

Doors open at 7.30pm and the cost for the evening is £2.

For those who haven’t shot before, full training will be given on the night.