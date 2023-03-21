Runners are invited to go for a ‘dash’ through the Cliff Villages this weekend.

The 2022 Caythorpe Dash.

The Spring Caythorpe Dash will be taking place on Sunday (March 26) starting and finishing at Caythorpe playing fields, and will have both a half marathon and 5km route.

The half marathon event will start at 9.45am, and the new route will see the runners head out of the village towards Caythorpe Court, before heading along country roads to Sudbrook.

The route then goes along the Sudbrook Road to Carlton Scroop, and then on to Gelston and Hough on the Hill, and then along the Frieston Road to Frieston and back to Caythorpe.

The 5k route will see runners run out along the Elms and then a private track between local farms, with kind permission form landowners, before beading back into the village along Caythorpe Heath Lane.

Runners with dogs taking on either event as Canicross runners are invited, and juniors aged 12 to 15 are also welcome.

There will be medals for all finishers in both the Half Marathon and 5k races, with Tech T-Shirts available to buy for £4.50