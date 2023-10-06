Get ready to go Tick, tick, boom!

A rarely performed treat of a musical is being staged by Louth Playgoers and is coming to The Riverhead Theatre.

The cast of tick...tick..BOOM!

"Tick. Tick..Boom!" is the semi-autobiographical musical written by the late Jonathan Larson, composer and lyricist for the legendary Broadway musical Rent.

The show tells the story of the aspiring composer, who lives in New York City in 1990, who is facing a crisis of confidence that he has made the wrong career choice to be part of the performing arts.

Through his fractious relationship with girlfriend Susan and his often turbulent interactions with his childhood friend Mike, we see Jon gradually begin to be consumed with self-doubt and inner-turmoil as the noise and power of the tick..tick...BOOMS! consume his mind. Will he successfully get his new musical "Superbia" onto the stage?

Director Jamie Harris said: "This show is rarely performed by amateur societies, which is an absolute travesty.

"The story is absolutely fitting for the age we live in, with mental health very much at the forefront of the story, and with an exceptional musical score that is powerful, endearing and at times very comical, there will be songs for all of the family to enjoy.

"Larson was very heavily influenced by the late, great Stephen Sondheim, so fans of his will also find lots to enjoy in this rare treat for the people of life.

"I would urge any fans of musical theatre, and those who maybe don't always enjoy the art form, to join us on this journey of self discovery. You won't be disappointed."

The cast of this must see musical consists of only three performers – with the lead protagonist of Jon is taken on by Scott Royle, a professional actor born and bred in Louth.

Harry Giles takes on the role of Jon's lifetime best friend Mike, with Georgia Scott plays Jon's long suffering girlfriend Susan.

The show is told in one act running approximately 80 minutes with no interval.

Tick..tick..Boom! is running at the Riverhead from Wednesday 8 to Saturday 11 November. 2023, and is recommended for audiences aged 14 and over due to some strong language.