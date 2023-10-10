Punters in Louth and beyond are asked to charge their glasses as a ‘crafty’ beer festival is coming soon.

The Crafty Beer Festival.

The Crafty Beer Festival: A Celebration of Craft Beer, Food, and Music is set to debut at Louth Town Hall on Saturday October 28, where guests can savour a number of craft beers, delicious food, and live music.

The event will run from 12noon to 9pm, and entry is free with attendees only needing to purchase tokens, which can be used to sample a wide array of craft beers and delectable food offerings throughout the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both local and regional breweries, including Docks Beers, Tooth & Claw, LUDA, and many more will be offering their brews, and Taquitos Mexican Street Food will be offering loaded fries, nachos, tacos and quesadillas.

The Crafty Beer Festival is also promising live musical performances throughout the day, with artists such as Jamie from Scribble Victory, the lead singer of Oassis, Mouse and The Moon, Free Man & The Blundells, and DJ Chegz set to take to the stage.

Keep up to date with more The Crafty Beer Festival news on social media by following @craftybeerfestival on Facebook and Instagram.