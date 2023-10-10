Get ready to raise your glass to Crafty Beer Festival in Louth
The Crafty Beer Festival: A Celebration of Craft Beer, Food, and Music is set to debut at Louth Town Hall on Saturday October 28, where guests can savour a number of craft beers, delicious food, and live music.
The event will run from 12noon to 9pm, and entry is free with attendees only needing to purchase tokens, which can be used to sample a wide array of craft beers and delectable food offerings throughout the day.
Both local and regional breweries, including Docks Beers, Tooth & Claw, LUDA, and many more will be offering their brews, and Taquitos Mexican Street Food will be offering loaded fries, nachos, tacos and quesadillas.
The Crafty Beer Festival is also promising live musical performances throughout the day, with artists such as Jamie from Scribble Victory, the lead singer of Oassis, Mouse and The Moon, Free Man & The Blundells, and DJ Chegz set to take to the stage.
