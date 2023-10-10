Register
Get ready to raise your glass to Crafty Beer Festival in Louth

Punters in Louth and beyond are asked to charge their glasses as a ‘crafty’ beer festival is coming soon.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 11th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST
The Crafty Beer Festival.The Crafty Beer Festival.
The Crafty Beer Festival: A Celebration of Craft Beer, Food, and Music is set to debut at Louth Town Hall on Saturday October 28, where guests can savour a number of craft beers, delicious food, and live music.

The event will run from 12noon to 9pm, and entry is free with attendees only needing to purchase tokens, which can be used to sample a wide array of craft beers and delectable food offerings throughout the day.

Both local and regional breweries, including Docks Beers, Tooth & Claw, LUDA, and many more will be offering their brews, and Taquitos Mexican Street Food will be offering loaded fries, nachos, tacos and quesadillas.

The Crafty Beer Festival is also promising live musical performances throughout the day, with artists such as Jamie from Scribble Victory, the lead singer of Oassis, Mouse and The Moon, Free Man & The Blundells, and DJ Chegz set to take to the stage.

Keep up to date with more The Crafty Beer Festival news on social media by following @craftybeerfestival on Facebook and Instagram.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/craftybeerfestival.

