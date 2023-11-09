Get ready to rock on for mental health!
Not That Kind Of (NTKO) Gallery is hosting an all day rock and metal event to raise awareness of mental health on Saturday (November 18) with nine bands performing throughout the day.
Working in collaboration with Yellow Belly Records, a record label specifically for Lincolnshire-based artists, the event will be made up entirely of local metal and rock bands, performing from 12noon to 11pm at the gallery.
Louth's own Drover and Concrete Badger will be performing, as well as solo artist Jack Kendrick, Reversing Destiny from Grimsby, and headlined by female fronted Lincoln band Kaylyde.
The gallery’s CIC, Not That Kind Of Community Interest Company which aims to deliver workshops and events to promote positive mental health in the local community, will be receiving a percentage of the profits on the door.
Tickets are £3 in advance, and £5 on the door.
Find out more by visiting https://www.facebook.com/NTKOGallery