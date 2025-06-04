Get snapping your best summer pics to showcase Lincolnshire

By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Jun 2025, 07:18 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 07:25 BST

A photography competition has been launched for the best summer snaps to showcase Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire County Council wants to capture your adventures exploring the coast, enjoying a family day out, or simply enjoying countryside views.

Winning pictures will be featured on the Visit Lincolnshire website, and may also appear in official marketing materials to showcase the very best of Lincolnshire.

Open until Sunday, September 21, Visit Lincolnshire’s summer photography competition is now accepting submissions.

Visit Lincolnshire wants to see your best pictures to showcase Lincolnshire. This image by John Byford is of Skegness Pier,Visit Lincolnshire wants to see your best pictures to showcase Lincolnshire. This image by John Byford is of Skegness Pier,
There are five categories available to enter (one entry per category):

· VE80 Lincolnshire – Celebrate our military heritage and relationship with the armed forces.

· Summer Days Out – Whether it’s sunny shots or a memorable family day out.

· Active Lincolnshire – From walking trails to water sports, capture the action and adventure across the county.

· Lincolnshire Coast – Snap the stunning beauty of our award-winning coastline from Cleethorpes to Gibraltar Point.

· Nature & Landscapes – From the peaceful fenlands and tranquil woodlands to the rolling hills of the Wolds Area of Natural Beauty (AONB).

Full terms and conditions, and information on how to submit your pictures can be found at: https://2aspire.org.uk/capture-lincolnshire-this-summer-join-our-photo-competition/

Running alongside the competition, there will be a series of photography workshops at local libraries to hone your skills.

Full list of workshops:

· Horncastle – Thursday, June 5, 10am – 1pm.

· Lincoln Central Library – Friday, June 6, 10am – 12noon.

· Louth – Saturday, June 7, 10am – 12noon.

· Grantham – Monday, June 9, 1pm – 4pm.

· Sleaford Library – Friday, June 13, 10am – 1pm.

· Spalding Library – Monday, June 16, 1pm – 4pm.

· Market Rasen Library – Friday, June 20, 1pm – 3pm.

· Skegness – Friday, June 20, 10am – 1pm.

· Gainsborough Library – Saturday, June 21, 10am – 12noon.

· Stamford – Monday, June 23, 1pm – 4pm.

· Long Sutton – Friday, June 27, 1pm – 4pm.

· Mablethorpe – Monday, June 30, 2pm – 4pm.

· Ermine Library – Thursday, July 3, 10am – 12noon.

