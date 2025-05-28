Get to Skegness from Nottingham for less than the price of fish and chips

By Chrissie Redford
Published 28th May 2025, 12:21 BST
All aboard for bargain rail fares to the coast.
Travellers planning to head to the coast this summer are being urged to book early to secure a seat for less than the price of fish and chips.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has released more than 5,900 Advance Single tickets priced at £8.90 for trips from Nottingham to Skegness.

That means customers can get to the Lincolnshire seaside resort for less than the cost of fish and chips - which the Office for National Statistics reports is currently £9.88.

There is more good news for families on a budget as Butlin’s Skegness has a number of special offers for early summer breaks that mean EMR customers can spend a few days away without going over-budget. This includes £257, three-night break starting on 18 July and features The Masked singer Live.

The price is based on a family of four sharing and includes all live shows and activities with free flow access to the pool, unlimited fairground rides and playground including SKYPARK.

Jenna Cowie, Interim Commercial Director at East Midlands Railway, said: “Our low-cost fares make it easier than ever for families to enjoy a classic seaside break in Skegness without breaking the bank.

“With Advance tickets available for less than the price of a takeaway, a fun coastal getaway is just a train ride away.”

EMR has released some top tips for customers who are travelling to Skegness this summer. They can be found here: https://news.eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/news/skegness-summer-emr-shares-top-tips-to-enjoy-a-seaside-trip-this-year

