Get writing at author workshop

A creative writing workshop will be part of a range of mental health awareness activities coming up at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

​Local author Gillian Poucher will be running the workshop this Friday, May 17, from 10am to noon and places are limited.

Gillian will consider what helps and hinders us in our writing and share her insight into how to construct and plot a story. There will be time for writing and feedback.

The workshop is suitable for beginners, as well as more established writers. The cost would normally be £20, but this is being reduced to £10 as the event is

sponsored by Lincolnshire Co-op Community Champion Fund.

To book your place, call in at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre and speak to a member of the cafe team. Places can also be booked online via eventbrite .

Gillian is the author of two psychological suspense novels – ‘After The Funeral’ and ‘A Question of Loyalty’ – and a supernatural thriller - ‘Vision of Light’. Her novels are partly inspired by the city of Lincoln and nearby villages and towns.

Signed copies of Gillian’s books are available from her on line bookshop at gillianpoucherauthor.co.uk/ Books may also be purchased from bookshops and online retailers.