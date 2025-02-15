Get your skates on for ‘The Roller Boys’ in Skegness

'The Roller Boys' are coming to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness in May.

Get your skates on to grab a ticket for ‘The Roller Boys’ – a production that showcases the extreme stunts of the stars of the West End hit ‘Starlight Express’.

Audiences are invited to step into a world of high-octane entertainment where music and skating collide in a dazzling spectacle at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness.

As well as appearing in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, The Roller Boys have all appeared in Andrew Lloyd Webber’ s smash hit show, Starlight Express.

James Wallace, of PomonaPR, said: “Prepare to be swept off your feet by an adrenaline-pumping performance that will have you wishing you had wheels of your own.

“This show is not only about Rollerskates, if you love Scooters or Bmx your in for some of the fastest high flying stunts you will ever see, the show features some of the UKs no1 riders.

“As sparks fly from their roller skates, The Roller Boys deliver an unforgettable fusion of electrifying choreography and heart-pounding stunts.

" Whether they’re soaring through the air with breathtaking flips or spinning into dizzying twists, their infectious energy will have you holding on to the person next to you as they tear up the stage.

"From gravity-defying tricks to soul-stirring serenades, The Roller Boys know exactly how to take the audience on a rollercoaster of emotions and thrills.”

Having conquered international stages and wowed millions on Britain’s Got Talent, The World Cup and Holland’s Got Talent, The Roller Boys are no strangers to the spotlight. T

heir unique blend of extreme sports and music has earned them a reputation as one of the most dynamic acts in live entertainment today.

The soundtrack of the show is a sonic journey through the decades, featuring top hits from a wide range of genres that will get audiences of all ages buzzing. From timeless 50s classics to modern chart-toppers, from artists like Bruno Mars and Joel Corey, the music is carefully curated to keep the crowd moving and grooving throughout the show.

The Roller Boys comes to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on Sunday, May 25. To book visit embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/the-roller-boys/