Getting 'a-cross' with pioneering new school crossing

Pupils in Mablethorpe will now be able to get to their school in a safer way with a new puffin crossing right outside their primary school.

Pupils from Mablethorpe Primary Academy School Councl test the new crossing.

The new system replaces the previous zebra crossing, with a host of technology designed to make crossing the road safer, including sensors built in which can tell when people are still travelling across the road and extends the time needed to accommodate slower pedestrians.

The crossing also uses less power, and the entire section of road has also been given new line markings and a specialised road surface on the approaches either side to give better skid resistance.

Advertisement

Working with local councillor Noi Sear, residents and school children identified the need for the new crossing and made the application for the equipment upgrade.

Coun Sear said: “Last year I was made aware that we had a need for an improved crossing outside the school.

Advertisement

“I contacted the Highways Executive at Lincolnshire County Council and we had a meeting with the school. We found out that the provision for crossing was based on a volunteering parent and the old zebra road markings, so we set about putting in place these works to install this new puffin crossing.

“This has now been installed and all are very pleased with the progress made. This new crossing will ensure a safe way for pupils, parents and everyone to cross the road for years to come.”

Advertisement

Catherine Teale, school principal, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have a new safe crossing for our children.