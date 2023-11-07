Giant poppies are again being painted on roundabouts across Lincolnshire to honour the brave for Remembrance Day.

The large flowers are being sprayed by onto the centre island of ten roundabouts as part of the national period of reflection and appreciation.

Commissioned by Lincolnshire County Council, the oversized red and black flower logos will appear over the coming days with the poppies remaining in place throughout the rest of November to mark Remembrance Day and act as a show of support for all those who served, and continue to serve, in the Armed Forces.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said:

"This is becoming something of an annual tradition in the run-up to Remembrance Day and it’s a nice way for us to put something very visual across the county at this time of year for the right cause.

“We always support the act of remembrance wherever possible and do what we can to show our appreciation for those who serve their country."

LCC contractor, CF Construction, will once again be carrying out the painting of the flowers at the selected locations with the work being completed by the company for free thanks to staff volunteers.

The list of roundabouts that are getting painted Poppies are:

• Gunby Roundabout

• A16/A157 Roundabout

• A631/A156 Roundabout

• Riseholme Roundabout

• A15 Sleaford Road (part of Lincoln Eastern Bypass)

• B1174 Tollemache Road (part of Grantham Southern Relief Road)

• A52/B1176 Roundabout

• Bourne Road / Raymond Mays Way

• A16/A151 Roundabout

• A17/A16 Roundabout