Poignant painted red and black flowers will appear over the coming days on roundabouts around Lincolnshire, including the A631/A156 roundabout in Gainsborough.

These will remain in place throughout November.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “After the incredibly positive feedback we received last year from locals and visitors alike, we’ve decided to show our support by painting poppies on some of our major junctions again this year.

“There will also be more than 30 celebrations taking place around the county on Remembrance Sunday, November 14.

“As such, those travelling on the day may experience some minor delays as communities throughout Lincolnshire gather to remember and honour all of our armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.”

Gainsborough’s main tribute to those who have died or suffered for their country in war will take place on Remembrance Sunday, November 14.

The church service will start at 10am at All Saints’ Parish Church followed by a procession led by The Royal British Legion and the clergy, followed by civic dignitaries and the congregation to the nearby War Memorial where there will be a short act of remembrance.

The two-minute silence will commence at 11am, the Last Post and the Reveille will be played and wreaths will be laid. Any organisation or individual will be given the opportunity to lay a wreath or other symbol of remembrance.

Road closures will be in place on Fawcett Street, Gladstone Street and Parnell Street. Signage detailing accurate dates and times of closures will be displayed.

There will also be a service of remembrance in Misterton Parish Church on Sunday, November 14, at 10.15am. The traditional service will be followed by a procession to the war memorial where wreaths will be laid and a two-minute silence observed at 11am.