​Pupils and staff at a Boston area school had a special heart-themed day on Friday to raise £319.20.

Gipsey Bridge Academy was a sea of red clothes and heart-themed activities on Friday.

The special day was held to raise money for the charity Heart Link – which helps parents and families of a child with a heart condition.

One of the pupils, William Hough, six, has congenital heart defects and has endured open heart surgery, numerous scans and medical appointments since he was a baby.

His mum Danielle Ballam helped to organise the fundraising activities along with another mum, Kate Dean.

"When William had open heart surgery, Heart Link funds all the equipment, hotel rooms, food drink etc, so we can stay with our children all the time during there stay at hospital. They currently have a building being built with extra accommodation on the ward so more parents can stay as they only have four rooms at the moment. So our way of giving back is fundraising, especially with William having ongoing treatment.”

The children enjoyed hart-shaped crafts, cakes, and talks about how to stay healthy.

A raffle was also held with prizes donated by various businesses.​

Danielle Ballam offered thanks to the following businesses for offering raffle prixes: Wilcox and co; Spar shop priory road; Kesh; Emily bakehouse Sleaford; Boots Boston; Philip George hair; Delfino coffee shop; Suzie fuzzy eds.

She added: “And thanks to everyone else who kindly donated the prizes. We are so grateful for the ongoing support and raising awareness for babies and children with congenital heart disease.”

1 . Cakes Pupils with some of the heart-themed items in aid of Heart Link. Pictured, from left, are Edith-Rose Ballam, 10, William Hough, six, Alfie Dean, seven, and Ellie Dean, nine. Photo: John Aron

2 . All smiles Pupil William Hough, front, centre, pictured with other pupils and staff pictured at their heart day fundraiser for charity. Photo: John Aron