Girl Guides and Rangers do their bit to keep Louth tidy

The youngsters helped to keep Louth tidy.

In groups, the girls recently picked up litter around the town, working alongside volunteers from the ‘Litter Free Louth’ community group.

A Guides spokesperson said: “Thank you to all the members of the public who waved and knocked on their windows showing their thumbs up, acknowledging the good work of all the girls.”

Girl Guiding UK recently launched a recruitment campaign to get more girls and adults in the movement following the pandemic. Visit www.girlguiding.org.uk for further information.