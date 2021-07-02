Girl Guides and Rangers do their bit to keep Louth tidy

Louth Division Guiding is finally back to meeting face-to-face, both indoors and outdoors, and 7th Louth Guides and 1st Louth Rangers recently took part in a community litter pick as part of The Great British Spring Clean 2021.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:21 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd July 2021, 1:21 pm
The youngsters helped to keep Louth tidy.

In groups, the girls recently picked up litter around the town, working alongside volunteers from the ‘Litter Free Louth’ community group.

A Guides spokesperson said: “Thank you to all the members of the public who waved and knocked on their windows showing their thumbs up, acknowledging the good work of all the girls.”

Girl Guiding UK recently launched a recruitment campaign to get more girls and adults in the movement following the pandemic. Visit www.girlguiding.org.uk for further information.

