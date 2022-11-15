Work has begun on a new children’s home in Louth.

The design for the new homes.

Lindum Group has started work on a new children’s care home designed by Kier Construction, Design & Business Services on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council.

The new home will be located behind the Riverhead Theatre, on the site of the former Pilgrim School, and the home is expected to be completed in late summer 2023, with the first residents arriving in autumn 2023.

The county council is looking to create additional places in the county for children aged between 12-18 that require a safe place to stay. The project will involve the creation of a two-storey, six-bedroom traditional brick and block property, with PV solar panels on the roof to improve energy efficiency. The proposed building aims to appear as domestic as possible, providing a safe, homely feel.

The home will also include staff accommodation, a dining room, kitchen, and lounge. It will also be fully accessible for those with disabilities. In addition, the building will be fully soundproofed, with acoustic floor, ceiling, and panels under the roof.

Advertisement

The grounds will feature landscaped gardens, a new car park and a gated entrance, and will be protected by a six-foot fence. Lindum will also be taking on improvement works to the road leading up to the house, benefitting both the children’s home and the nearby theatre.

The scheme will cost over £2m and is being jointly funded by the county council and the Department for Education. The works contract was awarded through the Pagabo Medium Works Framework. The project will create 15 new jobs.

Cllr Mrs Patricia Bradwell OBE, executive member for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a rising number of young people needing care, so it’s important we have enough accommodation here in Lincolnshire for those who need it. To that end, the council has earmarked funding for the creation of two new children’s homes at sites in Louth and Lincoln.