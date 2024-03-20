Gliding, axe throwing, and farm safaris all included in Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival

Gliding is part of the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival.

​Now in its third year, the Lincolnshire Wolds Outdoor Festival is a popular celebration of the natural beauty and attractions of the Wolds, and is designed to encourage people to get out and explore while participating in a variety of activities as well as learning more about the history of the area.

The festival, which started in 2022, will run from May 11 to 27 and will see more than 100 events and activities taking place across the Wolds, many of them free of charge or at a reduced cost.

The Festival is ran collaboratively by a steering group of organisations, including Lincolnshire Wolds Countryside Service, The Ramblers, Active Lincolnshire, Stourton Estates, South Ormsby Estate, Lincolnshire County Council, East and West Lindsey District Councils; with East Lindsey District Council serving as lead delivery partner.

Coun Adam Grist, portfolio holder for market towns and the rural economy at ELDC, said: “It is amazing that the Outdoor Festival has been able to return for a third year, with another varied and jam-packed schedule for people to explore and enjoy.

“The events provide residents and visitors alike with the opportunity to learn more about this stunning landscape that make up such a large part of our district and county, and to sample the offers of some of our fantastic local businesses and food and drink providers.

“We have another exciting schedule organised, and I hope that people will come along and enjoy some of the activities and events, perhaps discover some new skills and hobbies, and certainly take in the incredible surroundings of the Wolds.”

One of the highlights of the festival will be an event taking place on Sunday May 12 at Stourton Woods, which offers a fun day out and an opportunity for people to get a taste of some of the activities that will be available across the festival, including gliding, archery, axe throwing, guided walks, mountain biking, farm safaris, bushcraft, and more.